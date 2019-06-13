Rutgers one of four schools pursuing 2020 ATH McCargo
With the 7-on-7 season for Next Level Greats in the rearview mirror, 2020 Woodrow Wilson (Camden, N.J.) athlete Muheem McCargo has turned his full attention to his recruitment, which features inter...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news