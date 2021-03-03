Rutgers on strong ground with 2022 DL Daniel Owens
The Scarlet Knights have their haul on the offensive line in the 2022 class, and they’ll probably add another body in the unit before December, but what defensive lineman are high on the board?Head...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news