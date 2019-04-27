Former Rutgers offensive lineman Tariq Cole has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Early on in his Scarlet Knights career, Cole was highly regarded as one of the better offensive lineman in the conference and was voted All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2016 (coaches) and 2017 (coaches and media).

Last season, Cole played through some injuries that caused his stock to drop a little more than expected, however he was still able to land in the NFL in the end.



