Rutgers OL commit Joshua Blackston earns All-American Bowl invite

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle was originally supposed to receive the honor at his high school about a month ago, but due to unforeseen circumstances regarding an incident near the school that event never occurred.

One of Rutgers Football's top-ranked commits in the class of 2024, Dunbar (MD) offensive lineman Joshua Blackston , was announced as part of the Under Armour All-American Bowl's roster recently.

Blackston is currently ranked as a 5.7, three-star prospect and is considered the No. 51 overall offensive tackle prospect in the entire 2024 recruiting class, along with also being the No. 13 overall player in the state of Maryland. He has accumulated 15 total offers, but chose to verbally commit to the Scarlet Knights in June over the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and several others.

Now Blackston won't be the only future Scarlet Knight playing in this game, as the rules now allow underclassmen to participate in the All-Star games and he will be teamed up with 2026 Rutgers wide receiver commit Dyzier Carter, as the two of them will play for Team ICON. Also the opposing team (Team UNSTOPPABLE), will feature top 2026 QB target Derek Zammit, so it's possible this game could feature three future Scarlet Knights when it's all said and done.

This year's Under Armound All-American Bowl is all set to take place on January 2nd, 20225 and will be held at Spec Martin Stadium down in DeLand, Florida. Kickoff is set for 4:00pm ET and the game will also be televised on ESPN.