News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers offers Paterson Kennedy 2020 WR Jamier Wright

Tacyonjnsfymohnrdpgo
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights came through as the first Power-Five offer for 2020 Paterson Kennedy (NJ) wide receiver Jamier Wright.The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder earned his first three offers from Buffal...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}