This past summer Victor Konopka made a big decision. A basketball star at Don Bosco Prep who was set to play at Army, the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder realized his ceiling may be higher on the gridiron, and decided to transfer to Blair Academy to pursue a future in football.

The move immediately paid off, as Virginia extended a scholarship almost immediately, while multiple Power 5 programs started to show serious interest. One of those programs was Rutgers, who told Konopka they just wanted to see him in action on the field before offering. Following Blair’s first game, a win against Gilman, the staff checked out the film, and followed through with a full ride for Konopka to play “On The Banks”.