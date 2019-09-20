Rutgers offers hoopster-turned-football player Victor Konopka
This past summer Victor Konopka made a big decision. A basketball star at Don Bosco Prep who was set to play at Army, the 6-foot-7, 245-pounder realized his ceiling may be higher on the gridiron, and decided to transfer to Blair Academy to pursue a future in football.
The move immediately paid off, as Virginia extended a scholarship almost immediately, while multiple Power 5 programs started to show serious interest. One of those programs was Rutgers, who told Konopka they just wanted to see him in action on the field before offering. Following Blair’s first game, a win against Gilman, the staff checked out the film, and followed through with a full ride for Konopka to play “On The Banks”.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news