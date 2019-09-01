Rutgers offense shows life in convincing win over UMass in season opener
For the first time in a long time, the Rutgers football team’s offense showed life in a 48-21 win over UMass on Friday night at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.The Scarlet Knights totaled 548 yards, the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news