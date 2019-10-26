Rutgers found some offense on Saturday as it defeated Liberty, 44-34, at home at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

The Scarlet Knights (2-6) tallied its most points and most yards (463) since putting up 48 points and 554 yards in the season opening against UMass.

After throwing for just one yard two weeks ago and 48 last week, quarterback Johnny Langan completed 15-of-21 passes for 192 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran hard 21 times for another 118 yards on the ground with a score. It was the first time a Rutgers signal caller ran for over 100 yards since Sam Mudie in 1961.

“That's the guy I know he is and he actually said to me Sunday, he came into my office, -- pretty animatedly -- and told me, ‘I apologize because I've been trying to make everybody happy rather than just be who I am’. And he went out today and cut it loose and played like the competitor that I know he is,” said Rutgers interim head coach Nunzio Campanile, who coached Langan at Bergen Catholic High School. “He's one of the toughest human beings I've ever met and he's one of the greatest competitors I've ever met. I've been saying this all along, you go out as a freshman and play against really good competition; if the game is going fast -- and today it slowed down for him a little bit and he played with confidence and he played like he was having fun. It was great to see him do that and I'm really happy for him and really proud of him.”

After the game, Langan talked about what it feels like to finally get back in the win column.

“It's a great feeling,” the redshirt freshman said. “Not many better feelings than winning football games. I'm pretty happy right now. We just really attacked this week on offense we had our best week of practice all year. So, you know, we just translated that on the field. I'm happy about it.”

Langan also discussed what the conversation he had with Campanile last weekend.

“The last few weeks, I just watched the film and I honestly didn't recognize myself and I just wanted to play my brand of football. I really attacked the week,” Langan said. “...I really just took control and made sure everybody's really working towards one goal, and that that just made me a better player, just being able to step up and really just bring a lot of energy to practice every week. We had our best week of practice. I wasn't thrown into an exactly easy situation. I know my worth and I just wanted to play my brand of football and keep getting better.”