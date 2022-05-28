Rutgers Men's Lacrosse's historic season comes to a close

The Rutgers men's lacrosse team's NCAA Tournament run finally came to an end on Saturday as the No. 6-seeded Scarlet Knights fell to the No. 7 seed Cornell, 17-10, in the Final Four in East Hartford, CT.

The Scarlet Knights opened the game with a swift 1-0 lead on a goal by Mitch Bartolo, but gave that away rather quickly as the Big Red would go on a big run after that leading by a score of 8-3 at halftime.

After Ryan Gallagher made it 8-4 for the game's first goal in the third quarter after a lengthy weather delay, Cornell went on a 6-0 run to go up by 10 at 14-4 and put the game out of reach.

Rutgers outscored Cornell 5-3 in the fourth quarter including the game's final three goals, but the margin was too big.

“I’m very thankful for our senior leadership, our captains," Rutgers head coach Brian Brecht said. "That’s been great all year and allowed us to have a program record 15 wins and make the first Final Four in program history. A lot of credit to them for what they’ve done on and off the field. I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished this year and over the course of their careers.”

The Scarlet Knights wound up out-shooting the Big Red, 45-37, but Cornell made those shots count, seeing 30 go on goal. Cornell also had more ground balls (45-36) and won more faceoffs (17-14).

CJ Kirst scored three goals for Cornell against his brother, Rutgers goalie Colin Kirst, who made 13 saves. John Piatelli netted five goals as well while Michael Long scored four times.

For Rutgers, Bartolo and Brian Camerson both scored two goals while Ross Scott, Ronan Jacoby, Gallagher, Dante Kulas, Eric Civetti, and Brennan Kamish all scored once. Scott and Gallagher each had two assists.

Scott's 50 goals on the season tied the single-season mark for Rutgers.

“I’m going to remember this year as the best year of my life," Gallagher said. "We’ve accomplished a lot. In moments like this, you can forget what you’ve accomplished over the whole season. I think we’ve set a new bar for the program that our team can get back to this weekend again. I’m thankful to be a part of it.”



