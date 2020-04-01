Thursday morning, TKR caught up Rutgers men's lacrosse coach Brian Brecht to discuss the abruptly cancelled season due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Scarlet Knights were 2-4 when spring sports as well as the final stages of winter sports were shut down by the NCAA earlier this month. Check out the Q&A below. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

THE KNIGHT REPORT: How are you holding up with everything going on?

BRIAN BRECHT: “We’re doing alright. Just like you, everyone is doing things a little differently. This time of year is a lot different for coaches, student-athletes, and sportswriters with all of the guidelines to keep people safe. Have to keep busy.” TKR: What was your reaction to the 2020 season being cancelled only a few games in? BRECHT: “It’s unprecedented times to go through the process. We had practice on Wednesday and everything is fine. Our spring break was starting that weekend and they made the decision to cancel classes that Thursday and Friday and then do online classes afterwards with the thought of getting back to campus activity. Thursday, the guys came in and it was like a snow day with no classes. Right when we were supposed to start practice, they had just cancelled the Big Ten Tournament. When the NBA cancelled on Wednesday night, that was a big moment. We had a call with the athletic department going over everything and I talked to the captains and the team and there was no ruling yet so we practiced (on Thursday). That ultimately was our last practice of the year and maybe for our senior class. Around 3:00 p.m. the NCAA and Big Ten made some statements.” TKR: How did the team take the news? BRECHT: “I don’t think really anyone knew it was coming. At first there was a decision to play our game on Saturday the 14th with no fans. That seemed to be the norm that week. The NBA talked about that too. Rutgers was proactive and made the decision early to play with no fans and was ahead of the curve. As more information came out and the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday and all athletics, Friday was numbing. You understand you’re not playing on Saturday and the rest of the spring, but you still kind of are numb and figure out what’s really happening and what it all means.” TKR: The last two weeks, what have you and the staff been doing? BRECHT: “Everything is different. You work from home. I do know most of the guys after the Friday meeting going into spring break, they went home. The seniors stayed around a little bit and spent time with each other. All of the academics started up. The new term is “the new normal”. They’re continuing with their tutoring and going about their business at home. Spring break kind of gave them a time to get adjusted to the online classes.”

Saturday’s just aren’t the same. Miss being on the field with this team! Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/K4w3Lyc5qy — Coach Brian Brecht (@RUlaxCoach) March 21, 2020