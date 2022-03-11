Rutgers Basketball proved everyone wrong
Rutgers made the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time in 30 years. It won a game in the Big Dance for the first time in 38.Guys like Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. returned to Piscataway fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news