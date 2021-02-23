"They've put in work in the classroom, our GPA is 3.4. They had the the social injustice issues that they've had to deal with, COVID, to not winning on the road to winning on the road. We're challenging all the best teams and winning. They've had a full plate."

"It's only not fitting to be playing their last game in front of a packed RAC, that that would be a fitting tribute to these guys. But it's just the way it is," head coach Steve Pikiell said. "They rose the program. I told them the other day I said this is great. We're playing meaningful games in February and people expect us to win every game. I said you guys created that. There was a time here when you know that wasn't the case. And you guys have done that.

The Scarlet Knights face Indiana at 8:00 p.m. on Big Ten Network in a pivotal game for both teams in terms of their NCAA Tournament fate. It is also Senior Night, and the aforementioned players will be honored prior to the game.

The same can be said for redshirt juniors Mamadou Doucoure and Myles Johnson and walk-ons Nick Brooks and Luke Nathan.

When Rutgers men's basketball point guards Geo Baker and Jacob Young step on the RAC's floor on Wednesday night, it will (potentially) be their last time doing so.

And while the RAC has been virtually empty this season, Rutgers released a statement on Monday permitting up to two parents/guardians per each student-athlete.

That means that the "Trapezoid of Terror" should have a little more noise than just Nathan, Brooks and the bench screaming and the sneakers squeaking. Players are scrambling to see if any family members can make it. Baker said his mom won't be there, and said she'll have to wait until Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament, which gives himself extra motivation.

Young mentioned his parents will be making the trip up Houston.

"We just found out on Monday, it's hard the parents. Tough turnaround," Pikiell said. "Hopefully we'll get as many as possible. It's one game, but thankful that they have that opportunity. It's not as easy, especially last minute, but these kids have done a lot for our program. People are scrambling. Some can't make it, some don't want to travel because it COVID. As many as possible I hope can come. I don't have numbers. Each person can get two, but they can't be on the court. They'll be in the stands seeing their sons play."

Only Baker and Young are true seniors eligibility wise, but the rest of the latter players are graduating and at the same level academic wise and wanted to be included. They all have the option to come back due to the NCAA's new rule because of the pandemic. From the sound of it, they all haven't given it too much thought.

"They'll be senior days across the whole country, but they all get the year back. They're all graduating. Some are in grad school already and they're gonna have the opportunity to come back and it's one of the great things the NCAA did. But, we want to honor them," Pikiell said. "I hope they all come back for 100 years. If they want to come back, I'll be the happiest and most honored coach in America. They deserve a day and they've meant a lot to us.

"These six kids in particular can be successful in so many different ways. They're great kids, they're good students, they're workers, they come from great families, they're going to do a lot of great things."

Rutgers hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 1991, but it has a good shot at doing so this year.

"They've gone about every day trying to make Rutgers basketball better, and they've succeeded," Pikiell said. "I love the fact that every game now is we got to win. That's what they did Those guy created this. We expect to win every game. Now we got to go and do it. And that's where we wanted to be when they came here. Wanted people talking about us in February and they've done that."

The Scarlet Knights topped Indiana, 74-70, on Jan. 24 for their first win at Assembly Hall. That started a four-game winning streak after a five-game slide and defeats in six of seven games.

Since the streak, Rutgers has lost three of four including two in a a row and needs this critical victory to keep its tourney hopes alive.

"Our guys have been great. We bounced back very quickly," Pikiell said. "We're gonna play a really good team. They gotta play well. Have our work cut out for us, but our guys will be ready. Have a lot of confidence in the team for a lot. We gotta do what we do and not go up and down like everyone else. We have a lot of season left. They were in good spirits."

Fans have been restless over the last couple of weeks, but Pikiell has a message to the Scarlet Knights faithful.

"I love the Rutgers fans. Being on the court is a lot harder than you think, and our guys have been in a bubble now for the last 14 months really. Every game is a Super Bowl," Pikiell said. "In this league, you can have your ups and downs. Haven't lost faith in this team.

"You got to enjoy chapters of the book. Those are all part of the journey and these guys have been on that journey for years so they know how hard it is."

