The Rutgers Scarlet Knights fell to Princeton 68-61 in the season opener at the Cure Auto Insurance Arena in Trenton. The Tigers move to 1-0 while the Scarlet Knights fall to 0-1.

From there, it was a back-and-forth affair for the rest of the first half. Matt Allocco starred for Princeton, draining a buzzer-beater for his 13th point on 6-of-7 shooting. Cliff Omoruyi and Antwone Woolfolk led the way for the Scarlet Knights with six points apiece. Allocco finished with a game-high 21 points and nine rebounds. Xaivian Lee also scored 16 points, and Caden Pierce only had 8 points but a game-high 15 rebounds.

It was a chaotic pace to start off, as Rutgers scored on their first possession but then allowed Princeton to rip off a 13-2 run, allowing five offensive rebounds in the process. From there, head coach Steve Pikiell opted to run with his bench, ultimately getting them back in the game.

Pikiell played with the lineups a ton in this matchup, as every player that suited up played at least 13 minutes.

The second half was much of the same, as Rutgers and Princeton couldn’t quite find a consistent rhythm on offense or defense. Every time Rutgers would draw within a score, Princeton would get two buckets in a row to take the scarlet-dominated crowd out of the building. The Scarlet Knights just could not string together enough stops to get themselves back in the game.

Only three Scarlet Knights notched double-digit points, as Noah Fernandes had 10 on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor, Cliff Omoruyi had 12 and 7 rebounds, and Antwone Woolfolk had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in one of his best performances as a Scarlet Knight.

Otherwise, it was a rough shooting night overall. The Scarlet Knights shot 40% from the floor as a team and only 29% from behind the line. Jamichael Davis shot only 2-of-10 from the floor, Aundre Hyatt shot 0-of-5, and Derek Simpson shot 1-of-5.

On the plus side, nearly everyone contributed as Rutgers had 29 bench points to Princeton’s 4, along with outscoring the Tigers in the fast break 11-0. The Scarlet Knights were outrebounded 39-35.

Rutgers will be back in action on Friday for their home opener against Boston University.