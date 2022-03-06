Rutgers men's basketball earns No. 4 seed for Big Ten Tournament

Following a win over Penn State on Sunday and a little help from from other teams, Rutgers secured its highest finish in the league standings and its best seed since joining the conference 2014. Its previous top seed was No. 7 a year ago.

The Rutgers men's basketball team is seeded fourth for the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan defeated Ohio State shortly after Rutgers' contest wrapped up and Illinois defeated Iowa tonight leaving the Scarlet Knights, Buckeyes, and Hawkeyes with 12-8 marks in Big Ten play.

Rutgers owned the tiebreaker since it defeated both Ohio State and Iowa the one time it played those teams each. The Scarlet Knights defeated 11 of the 13 other league foes this season.

The Big Ten Tournament runs March 9-13 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

The double-bye gives Rutgers a little break. Its first game will be at approximately 2:00 p.m. EST on Friday, March 11.

"Looking forward to the next part of the season," head coach Steve Pikiell said. "Anybody can win this thing, including Rutgers."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board