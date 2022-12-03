Rutgers Men's Basketball beats No. 8/10 Indiana for sixth-straight time
Make it six.
The Rutgers men's basketball team topped No. 8/10 Indiana, 63-48, on Saturday inside Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway.
Rutgers (6-2, 1-0) ups its winning streak over Indiana (7-1, 0-1) to six games and eight of nine. It also marked the Scarlet Knights' first ranked win of the year and first top-10 triumph since topping No. 1 Purdue last Dec. 9 at JMA. Head coach Steve Pikiell now has 14 ranked wins since taking over the helm for the Scarlet Knights.
Paul Mulcahy returned for Rutgers after missing four games with what Rutgers called a "stinger", while Hoosiers five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino did not suit up. Hood-Schifino is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
Indiana led for just 2:41 of the game.
The Scarlet Knights pushed ahead with a 17-0/19-2 run in the second half. Ten of those points in a row were by freshman Derek Simpson. That came on the heels of a 9-0 run by Indiana. The rookie was 0-for-6 shooting with no points in the first 20 minutes.
Simpson hit a 3-pointer, two layups, a jumper, and a foul shot to ignite his team and the sold-out crowd.
Indiana got back in the game on two Trayce Jackson-Davis buckets and another 3-pointer by Miller Kopp, but Caleb McConnell sunk two free throws and Omoruyi blocked a shot on the other end.
Simpson put the dagger into the Hoosiers with a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock ran down with 2:25 left.
The Hoosiers took 35-33 lead thanks to a good restart after the break. Xavier Johnson and Kopp hit a pair of 3-pointers, and then Johnson made a transition jump shot to put his team up. A Mulcahy made basketball stopped the surge.
Rutgers led by seven points at halftime, 31-24, despite having 11 fouls to Indiana's six which forced Omoruyi to the bench early. The Scarlet Knights' defense kept the Hoosiers to 28.6 shooting in the first 20 minutes and the visitors made just 5-of-10 free throws.
The home team didn't shoot much better in the first half (32.4%), but its stout defense and rebounding kept Indiana at bay.
Key stats:
Fouls -- The officials certainly weren't helping Rutgers early. Cliff Omoruyi went to the bench with two fouls just over five minutes in, and the Scarlet Knights were called for five fouls before the under-16 timeout. Rutgers was whistled for 11 fouls in the first half, but Indiana made just 5-of-10 free throws. Omoruyi didn't return until the second half.
Offensive rebounding -- Rutgers, again, was the tougher team compared to the Hoosiers. The Scarlet Knights attacked the glass in full force, outrebounding Indiana 28-18 in the first half and 47-33 for the game. Rutgers also tallied 14 offensive boards in the first half and had 17 for the game to just nine for Indiana.
Layups: Rutgers' difficulties making layups continued in this one. Rutgers made just one of its first six layup attempts.. The Scarlet Knights were 281st coming in field goal percentage at the rim.
Turning point: Mulcahy returns for Rutgers
This was already am uphill battle with or without the senior point guard, but Mulcahy, who missed the last four games due to injury, made his return about seven minutes into the contest, and promptly made a jump shot. He made another tough layup to close the first half.
Also, Rutgers went on the gigantic 17-0/19-2 run in the second half to jump ahead 50-37.
Rutgers player of the game: G/F Caleb McConnell
The senior who came back finished with a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals with just one foul. Veteran poise.
RHoops play of the Day: Steal and slam dunk by McConnell
Up next: Rutgers travels to play No. 25 Ohio State on Thursday, Dec. 8 at The Schottenstein Center at 7 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN2. After that, the Scarlet Knights return home to face in-state rival Seton Hall in the Garden State Hardwood Classic on Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
