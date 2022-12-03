Make it six. The Rutgers men's basketball team topped No. 8/10 Indiana, 63-48, on Saturday inside Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway. HOLIDAY SALE - JOIN NOW & PAY $22 $22 FOR THE YEAR OR $1.83/MONTH! Rutgers (6-2, 1-0) ups its winning streak over Indiana (7-1, 0-1) to six games and eight of nine. It also marked the Scarlet Knights' first ranked win of the year and first top-10 triumph since topping No. 1 Purdue last Dec. 9 at JMA. Head coach Steve Pikiell now has 14 ranked wins since taking over the helm for the Scarlet Knights. Paul Mulcahy returned for Rutgers after missing four games with what Rutgers called a "stinger", while Hoosiers five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino did not suit up. Hood-Schifino is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Indiana led for just 2:41 of the game.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGZyZXNobWFuJiMzOTtzIG5vdCBwbGF5aW5nIGxpa2UgYSBm cmVzaG1hbiBpbiBoaXMgZmlyc3QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CMUdNQkJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEIxR01CQmFs bDwvYT4gZ2FtZS4g8J+SpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v ZGVyZWtfc2ltcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZGVyZWtfc2ltcDwv YT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J1dGdlcnNNQkI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJ1dGdlcnNNQkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xSXVUTGZydDljIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcUl1 VExmcnQ5YzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdU ZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rl bk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTkxNzE1NDQ5MTA5OTEzNjE/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Scarlet Knights pushed ahead with a 17-0/19-2 run in the second half. Ten of those points in a row were by freshman Derek Simpson. That came on the heels of a 9-0 run by Indiana. The rookie was 0-for-6 shooting with no points in the first 20 minutes. Simpson hit a 3-pointer, two layups, a jumper, and a foul shot to ignite his team and the sold-out crowd. Indiana got back in the game on two Trayce Jackson-Davis buckets and another 3-pointer by Miller Kopp, but Caleb McConnell sunk two free throws and Omoruyi blocked a shot on the other end.

Simpson put the dagger into the Hoosiers with a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock ran down with 2:25 left. The Hoosiers took 35-33 lead thanks to a good restart after the break. Xavier Johnson and Kopp hit a pair of 3-pointers, and then Johnson made a transition jump shot to put his team up. A Mulcahy made basketball stopped the surge. Rutgers led by seven points at halftime, 31-24, despite having 11 fouls to Indiana's six which forced Omoruyi to the bench early. The Scarlet Knights' defense kept the Hoosiers to 28.6 shooting in the first 20 minutes and the visitors made just 5-of-10 free throws. The home team didn't shoot much better in the first half (32.4%), but its stout defense and rebounding kept Indiana at bay.

Key stats: Fouls -- The officials certainly weren't helping Rutgers early. Cliff Omoruyi went to the bench with two fouls just over five minutes in, and the Scarlet Knights were called for five fouls before the under-16 timeout. Rutgers was whistled for 11 fouls in the first half, but Indiana made just 5-of-10 free throws. Omoruyi didn't return until the second half. Offensive rebounding -- Rutgers, again, was the tougher team compared to the Hoosiers. The Scarlet Knights attacked the glass in full force, outrebounding Indiana 28-18 in the first half and 47-33 for the game. Rutgers also tallied 14 offensive boards in the first half and had 17 for the game to just nine for Indiana. Layups: Rutgers' difficulties making layups continued in this one. Rutgers made just one of its first six layup attempts.. The Scarlet Knights were 281st coming in field goal percentage at the rim.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HdWVzcyB3aG8mIzM5O3MgYmFjaz88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BhdWxtdWxjYWh5XzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QHBhdWxtdWxjYWh5XzQ8L2E+JiMzOTtzIGJhY2ssIGFuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J1dGdlcnNNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFJ1dGdlcnNNQkI8L2E+IGxlYWRzIE5vLiAxMCBJbmRpYW5hLCAz MS0yNCwgYXQgdGhlIGhhbGYuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TVHA5 c2NoR2F5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vU1RwOXNjaEdheTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBSdXRnZXJzIE9uIEJUTiAoQFJ1dGdlcnNPbkJUTikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SdXRnZXJzT25CVE4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTkx NjA2NjM1NjUyMDk2MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg MywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Turning point: Mulcahy returns for Rutgers This was already am uphill battle with or without the senior point guard, but Mulcahy, who missed the last four games due to injury, made his return about seven minutes into the contest, and promptly made a jump shot. He made another tough layup to close the first half. Also, Rutgers went on the gigantic 17-0/19-2 run in the second half to jump ahead 50-37.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZWFybHkgYSBmaXJzdCBoYWxmIGRvdWJsZS1kb3VibGU6PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR3N0YXRzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQjFHc3RhdHM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OYWRTdmZabHV6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTmFkU3ZmWmx1ejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRnZXJzIE9uIEJUTiAo QFJ1dGdlcnNPbkJUTikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S dXRnZXJzT25CVE4vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTkxNjM3MDQwNTQxMDgxNjM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Rutgers player of the game: G/F Caleb McConnell The senior who came back finished with a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals with just one foul. Veteran poise.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBzbmlmZmVkIHRoZSB0cmFuc2l0aW9uIG9wcCByaWdodCBh ZnRlciBoZSBnb3QgYSBoYW5kIG9uIHRoZSBiYWxsLiDwn4+D8J+SqCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSW5xZEZKbkxqaCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0lu cWRGSm5Mamg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2VycyBPbiBCVE4gKEBSdXRn ZXJzT25CVE4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnV0Z2Vy c09uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk5MTc0NjgwMzg0MjY2MjQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

RHoops play of the Day: Steal and slam dunk by McConnell