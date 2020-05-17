The Rutgers men will enter the 2020-21 season with a 30-year drought of not making the "Big Dance", though the Scarlet Knights -- by all accounts -- would have made the tournament this year if it weren't for COVID-19.

It's May, but it's never too early to look ahead to the 2021 NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments that's expected to go on unless a bomb drops or another pandemic hits (or murder hornets multiply exponentially).

Anyway, CBSSports' Jerry Palm (yes that guy) has Rutgers IN his bracket which was last updated on April 9. He was Rutgers has a No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region facing 11th-seeded BYU in Dallas in the first round. Top-seeded Creighton and second-seeded Iowa are the region's top seeds.

Furthermore, most recently ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his early 2021 bracket on May 12 and he also has the Scarlet Knights as a No. 6 seed, this time in the South Region. He has Rutgers playing the winner of a play-in game between 11th-seeded Syracuse and 11th-seeded Seton Hall in the opening round. There's some local rivalry flavor there. Baylor is the No. 1 seed in the South while Michigan State is No. 2.

As for the women, Charlie Creme's bracket on ESPN features C. Vivian Stringer's squad as a No. 10 seed going up against seventh-seeded LSU in the first round.