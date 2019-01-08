Rutgers men's basketball head coach Steve Pikiell took some time out of his day on Tuesday morning to chat with TKR and other reporters on a conference call.

On the call, Pikiell talked about guard Montez Mathis' aggressiveness and drawing fouls, tempo and 3-point shooting, the mental side of shooting the ball and confidence, and Mamadou Doucoure's injury.

Hear what Pikiell had to say in the full audio clip above. The Scarlet Knights face No. 16 Ohio State at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.