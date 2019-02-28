The Rutgers men's basketball team will look to grab a key road win on Saturday at No. 22/21 Iowa. Rutgers and Iowa will tip-off at 5:00 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Last time these two teams met, the Hawkeyes won on a crazy buzzer-beating improbable shot moments after Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer to put Rutgers ahead with three seconds to go.

Iowa will be without head coach Fran McCaffery for this game as he was suspended on Wednesday.

With that being said, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell chatted with TKR and other media members on Thursday morning to help preview the upcoming contest and more.