If you’ve been reading the content our national recruiting analyst and rankings director Adam Friedman has put out in recent weeks, you’d know that Rutgers is in the hunt for 2023 Archbishop Carroll (DC) athlete Nyckoles Harbor.

The Rivals250 prospect got a look at Penn State in September, toured Oklahoma last weekend and learned more about Michigan on his trip to the campus two weekends ago.

His time in Ann Arbor also taught him a lot about the Scarlet Knights.

“I saw them play Michigan and I like what I saw,” Harbor told The Knight Report. “It’s not like they’re a bad program, they’re a good program. They just need a couple more pieces.”

