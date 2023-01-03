News More News
Rutgers makes Top-12 for highly talented 2024 forward Ace Bailey

Zach Smart • TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

As a 6-foot-10 five star with a polished guard's skill set and an extraterrestrial athleticism factor to his game, Airious "Ace" Bailey is tracking as one of the country's top unsigned recruits.

In whittling down a list once akin to a 7-year-old's Christmas gift list in length, Bailey has kept Rutgers in his top 12.

Bailey announced on January 1st that he's arrived at a group of finalists which includes Kentucky, Georgia, Rutgers, Auburn, Texas, Memphis, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, West Virginia, Arkansas, and Oregon.

