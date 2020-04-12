Rutgers makes the cut for 2021 athlete Jeffrey Davis
Rutgers is off to a great start for their Class of 2021 with 11 commitments, but the staff isn't even halfway done and wants to add a number of other very talented players to the group currently ranked 11th in America.
One of the Scarlet Knight's top remaining prospects is West Hartford (CT) Kingswood Oxford athlete Jeffrey Davis, who has made multiple visits "On The Banks" and has built a strong relationship with the new staff thus far.
Those efforts have clearly paid off, as Davis cut his list down to eight schools on Easter Sunday, with Rutgers making the list along with Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Boston College, Wake Forest, Princeton, and Yale.
Top 8 schools... Blessed to be in this position‼️ pic.twitter.com/snjnGAwUnI— Jeffrey Davis Jr. (@3Jeffrey22) April 12, 2020
