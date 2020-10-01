SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The award is given out annually by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top college football scholar-athlete in the country.

The accolades continue to roll in for Rutgers Football long snapper Billy Taylor , who was just announced as a semi-finalist for the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy on Thursday morning.

Along with the trophy, the winner of the award also receives the following per the NFF:

An opportunity to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, which is awarded to each of the 12-to-14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda.

An opportunity to be the winner of the coveted 24-pound bronze Campbell Trophy, which comes with a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship and an appearance (virtual this year) on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

An opportunity to win a $5,000 donation from Fidelity Investments to support the school’s academic services department.

Some of the recent award winners include Justin Herbert (Oregon), Christian Wilkins (Clemson), Micah Kiser (Virginia), Zach Terrell (Western Michigan) and also former Scarlet Knight running back / fullback Brian Leonard, who won the award back in 2006.

Taylor is one of 199 semifinalists, only 20 of which are special teams players similar to Taylor. The winner of the award will be selected the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in December in New York City.