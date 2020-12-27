Rutgers looking to add another Berkeley Prep recruit in 2022 CJ Hawkins
After landing two Berkeley Prep recruits in the 2021 class, Rutgers Football is already throwing their hat in the ring for a 2022 recruit from the school. Just recently the Scarlet Knights sent out...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news