Rutgers men's basketball might have dropped a 60-54 game on Friday night to No. 9 Wisconsin (the Badgers' first win at the RAC), but the Scarlet Knights got back to looking (almost) like the Scarlet Knights. The three pillars of Rutgers basketball under head coach Steve Pikiell over the years have been rebounding, defense, and effort. Those were lacking significant during the previous three games and four of five. Rutgers (7-5, 3-5 Big Ten) has now lost four in a row and five of six, but it got back to playing like Rutgers thanks to six days off and a players-only meeting.

"In the last couple of games when you watch the film, you couldn't tell me that that was Rutgers basketball. We had an identity crisis and I think this game kind of show what we're getting back to what we normally would do," center Myles Johnson said. "We rebounded and played hard. The outcome is whatever, but we played like Rutgers and I think if we just keep doing that we could beat anybody in this league. "We had a players meeting with just us and we just talked about like what do we want out of this season and we got to get back to what we normally do. And these off days, we practiced and we obviously worked on Wisconsin stuff and our emphasis was play like how we used to play. Look at the Illinois tape. We need to play like that. These past couple showings haven't been a good showings. Our main goal was to play like we're supposed to play pretty much. We did that and and just didn't work out, but if we keep doing that then it'd be different." Against Wisconsin, Rutgers outrebounded the Badgers 50-35. Rutgers had been dominated on the glass the last five games, but the 50 rebounds were a season high and the second most the team has had since joining the Big Ten Conference. Rutgers also grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, a season best. Johnson led the way with 12 rebounds. Montez Mathis, while he struggled to score, got into the paint and pulled down eight rebounds. Ron Harper Jr. had seven boards, Paul Mulcahy had six, Geo Baker had five, Caleb McConnell had four, Cliff Omoruyi had three in 15 minutes in his return, and Jacob Young had three. On defense, Rutgers held Wisconsin to its second-lowest point total of the season and only 35 percent shooting including 24 percent on 3-pointers. During about an eight minute stretch in the second half, Rutgers held Wisconsin without a bucket and in the last 16 minutes of the game, the Scarlet Knights allowed only 5-of-23 attempts to go in. The meeting helped. "Yeah, definitely. I feel like that meeting was very helpful. We played like we should," Johnson said. "If you compare this game to the last other games before that, it looks like a complete different team. We played together, we played tough, and we rebounded. I think that team meeting definitely did help and it's something that we're going to do more often because, it had some positives."