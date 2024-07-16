Rutgers Baseball left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi is the third Scarlet Knight to get drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft, as the Chicago White Sox selected him with the 409th overall pick.

Coming out of high school, Sinibaldi wasn’t a highly-ranked prospect and some believed he would play first base at Rutgers, but he stayed as a pitcher. In his freshman season, Sinibaldi made 12 appearances with five starts, while posted a 1-1 record with a 6.39 ERA and a 3.5 BB/9.

After a rough sophomore season, Sinibaldi had an excellent junior season last year as he posted a 5-1 record with a 2.64 ERA, 8.7 K/9, 3.8 BB/9, and 46 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched.

During his senior season, Sinibaldi became the ace pitcher for the Scarlet Knights. Sinibaldi making 13 starts in the 2024 season. He posted a 4-4 record with a 3.47 ERA, one complete game shutout, and struck out 65 batters in 83 innings pitched.