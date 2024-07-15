Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Donovan Zsak has become the second Rutgers Baseball player to be selected in the 2024 MLB Draft today, as the Cleveland Guardians have selected him in the eighth round with the No. 235 overall pick overall.

Coming out of high school, Zsak was one of the top prospects in Rutgers Baseball's 2021 recruiting class, where he was ranked the No. 173 prospect in the country and the No. 24 overallleft-handed pitcher in his class. He was also the seventh ranked prospect in the state of New Jersey for his class.

This past year as a sophomore, Zsak made 19 total appearances and four starts, posting a 3-1 record with a 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched.

The slot value for the 235th pick is $222,800.