Rutgers at last has its tight end in the cycle as 2022 Blair Academy (NJ) standout and Scarlet Knights legacy Mike Higgins has committed to the program.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder was a three-sporter at Don Bosco Prep (NJ) before taking a post-grad year for football at Blair. The family connection to Rutgers is his dad, Mike Sr., who played baseball at the program before spending time in the Colorado Rockies’ minor league system.

Higgins had PWO and FCS opportunities as an Ironman, but bet on himself in a fifth year and the process paid off. He spoke with The Knight Report about what sold him on Rutgers.

“I think it’s so impressive how Coach [Greg] Schiano has gotten those kids to buy in,” he told TKR. “I think the kids really love him. Playing for a coach like that in a conference like that is definitely something I trust.”

