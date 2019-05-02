Rutgers lands Stony Brook grad transfer forward Akwasi Yeboah
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball program has added a big man to the 2019 recruiting class as they picked up a commitment from Stony Brook graduate transfer forward Akwasi Yeboah.
Yeboah is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward who was originally recruited to the Seawolves by current Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell when he was a member of the 2015 recruiting class.
As member of Seawolves, Yeboah led the team in scoring for the past two seasons and played in 95 games (72 starts) over his three-year career with the team. He currently has career averages of 13.9ppg, 6.0rpg, and 1.1apg.
Committed! Grateful for the opportunity and challenge ahead. Thank God, my family, friends and those who helped along the way. Excited for my next chapter! #GardenStatement pic.twitter.com/kgP3LrN4a0— Akwasi Yeboah (@akwasi_yeboah15) May 2, 2019
Last season was Yeboah’s best yet. As a redshirt junior, Yeboah managed to lead the team in both points (16.6ppg) and rebounds (7.8rpg) per game, while shooting 41.3 percent from the floor.
According to WatchStadium.com, Rutgers is getting a “strong player that can rebound, also a good scorer on the block and can really shoot it from deep.”
Yeboah ending up choosing the Scarlet Knights over the likes of Marquette, TCU, SMU, Clemson and Arkansas.