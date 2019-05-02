The Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball program has added a big man to the 2019 recruiting class as they picked up a commitment from Stony Brook graduate transfer forward Akwasi Yeboah.

Yeboah is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound forward who was originally recruited to the Seawolves by current Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell when he was a member of the 2015 recruiting class.

As member of Seawolves, Yeboah led the team in scoring for the past two seasons and played in 95 games (72 starts) over his three-year career with the team. He currently has career averages of 13.9ppg, 6.0rpg, and 1.1apg.