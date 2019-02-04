Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 20:42:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers lands PWO commitment from St. Joe's OLB Matt Gibney

Ztlvjajdqacizlnft8md
HUDL
Ryan Patti / Richard Schnyderite
T

Rutgers added another preferred walk-on offers just yet as St. Joseph Regional (NJ) 2019 linebacker Matt Gibney. The New Jersey linebacker received one from the Scarlet Knights last Friday.The 6-fo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}