Rutgers has added one last prospect during this early signing period via the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Scarlet Knights have landed a verbal pledge from former four-star athlete Peyton Powell who signed and enrolled with Baylor last January.

The Permian (Odessa, TX) native enrolled at Baylor in January as part of the 2019 recruiting class and entered the transfer portal in August before the season began. He then committed to attend Utah in late November but a late recruiting push by coach Greg Schiano and former coach Fran Brown convinced Powell to flip that commitment to Rutgers.

Powell originally chose the Bears over Texas, TCU, Ohio State, Virginia, Arkansas, and many more offers. During his senior season he led Odessa to an 8-4 record as he threw for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns to go along with 460 yards rushing and 7 touchdowns.

Recruited by many schools as an athlete, Powell saw some reps at receiver through fall camp with the Bears but ultimately decided he wanted to play the quarterback position which was a deciding factor in his transfer.

Coming out of high school, Powell was ranked as a 5.8, four-star athlete. He was the No. 30 player in the state of Texas and the No. 20 athlete overall.