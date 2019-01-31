TheKnightReport.Net

On Thursday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were able to land a commitment from defensive tackle Rayyan Buell. He is listed as a 6-foot-3, 264-pound defensive tackle whom hails from Hornell High School in western New York.

We were able to speak with Rutgers Football’s newest commit as he gets ready to head to campus this weekend for an official visit.

“I’ve been talking to Rutgers for a little bit now and coach (Andy) Buh came to see me this afternoon,” Buell told TKR. “He told me they were going to offer me and I was pretty excited about the opportunity so I accepted the offer and committed.”

This coming weekend will be the last chance for any prospects to take official visits as the second signing day is quickly approaching. So it only made sense for Buell to take his official visit to campus this weekend.

“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I know Rutgers is a good academic school, so I’m really looking forward to checking out that side of things. Also, seeing more of the football program.”