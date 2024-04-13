The Rutgers men’s lacrosse team was defeated by No. 4 Maryland by a score of 11-6 on Saturday night. With the loss, the Scarlet Knights are still winless against the Terrapins since joining the Big Ten.

The first quarter was low-scoring yet exciting. Each team was struggling to hold possession of the ball as there were a combined 10 turnovers in the quarter, with Maryland’s six and Rutgers’ four.

The Terrapins struck first at the 6:41 mark, but the Knights responded with a goal from Ryan Splaine in the final minute. Rutgers perhaps played the better first quarter, with 10 shots to Maryland’s six.

The second quarter got off to a much quicker start. After just 2 goals combined in the entire first quarter, the game saw 2 quick ones in the span of 2:13 in the second quarter. Dante Kulas gave the Knights their first lead of the game just over a minute in before the Terrapins responded just a minute later with Daniel Kelly’s 2nd goal of the evening.

Maryland lasered in another score just moments later and nearly did once again if not for an excellent near-post save from Cardin Stoller.

Colin Kurdyla evened the game back up a few minutes later.

The two teams then traded goals to make it 4-4 before the Terrapins went on a 2-0 run to end the half up 6-4.

The start of the second half mimicked the start of the first as neither team scored for quite some time. At the 3:47 mark, Maryland struck before Ross Scott answered. Just like the first quarter, 2 total goals were all that were scored in the third. The Terrapins led 7-5 entering the fourth.

Shane Knobloch cut the Rutgers deficit to 1 goal early in the final quarter but Maryland began to close the door from there. The Knights did not score the rest of the way and the Terrapins scored 4 straight goals to finish on top 11-6.

Rutgers’ offense has struggled this season and tonight was no different. Kurdyla led the way with 2 goals.

The Knights are now 1-3 in conference play and will return home for their regular season finale against Penn State at 6 p.m. on Friday.