2026 QB Xavier Stearn Talks Kirk Ciarrocca, Preview Upcoming Rutgers Visit

Rutgers Football continues their search for a gunslinger this recruiting cycle and Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca went out and offered one recently in Xavier Stearn out of Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounds quarterback hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he played his high school ball at Germantown Academy and earned an offer after working out in front of the staff.

“Coach (Kirk) Ciarocca and I had an on and off relationship for about a year now,” Stearn told TKR. “He came to watch me throw last summer and then returned this past week. Last Saturday afternoon he called me and set up a call with coach (Greg) Schiano. Later that evening on the phone with coach Schiano we had a great conversation and he offered me.”