You might not be able to find a better football/wrestling two-sporter in the country than 2023 St. Joseph Regional (NJ) product Jimmy Mullen.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder is a state championship heavyweight wrestler and he grappled in the bronze medal match of the Cadet World Championships in Hungary in July.

On the gridiron, he’s a three-star defensive line prospect with an offer from Rutgers and interest coming in from additional schools. His recruitment has become a lot more lively on the football side since September 1.

“A good amount of colleges have been reaching out to me and it has been fun communicating with them after both the wins and losses,” Mullen told The Knight Report. “I let them know how we’re doing every week.”

