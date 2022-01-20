Rutgers is second program to offer 2023 Florida DB Luke Evans
Rutgers has sent out a recent wave of 2023 offers and one in the Sunshine State was extended to Stoneman Douglas (FL) defensive back Luke Evans.
The Scarlet Knights are the second program to offer the 6-foot-2, 165-pounder with Iowa State being the first to do so in August.
