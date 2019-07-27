News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 00:15:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers is on top for 2020 Hillside (NJ) wideout Nahree Biggins

Ooruzwpzqrksdvqlxjmx
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

One of the top uncommitted players remaining in the 2020 class for the state of New Jersey, wide receiver Nahree Biggins was at Rutgers on Friday afternoon hanging out with the coaching staff and f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}