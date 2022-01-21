Rutgers is newest Big Ten offer for 2023 Maryland RB Durell Robinson
Rutgers made a return to an East Coast power on Thursday in St. Frances Academy (MD), dishing out an offer to 2023 running back Durell Robinson.It’s the 13th offer for the 6-foot-1, 193-pounder, wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news