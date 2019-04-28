Rutgers is making 2021 power forward Trey Patterson a priority
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell and assistant coach Steve Hayn made their way to Kansas City, Missouri this weekend to check out some of the top talent on the Under Armour circuit and also watch s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news