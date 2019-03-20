Isaiah Wharton waited for this day since he was a little kid.

The former Rutgers cornerback, who measured and weighed in at 6-foot-0, and 200-pounds, took part in the program’s annual Pro Day in front of all 32 NFL teams this past Friday. Wharton was joined by 13 other teammates that were Scarlet Knights in 2018 and seven others who played their final seasons within the last few years.

“It was a great experience. Someone like me, I’ve been playing football since I was four-years old. I come from football background. My family owns a youth football league. Your whole life, you wait for your Pro Day to showcase yourself,” Wharton told TKR. “I want to play at the highest level and I’m a great competitor. The atmosphere was great and electric like Rutgers always is. I fed off the energy and had a good time out here with my brothers.”

Wharton, who was a co-captain this past year and earned the 2018 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and the 2018 Paul Robeson Award by the team, has a passion for football that runs deep. Being that his family owns the youth football league where kids as young as four play in some capacity from May-December down in his hometown of Kissimmee, Fl., he also has an immense amount of respect for the game and that’s why he goes hard in everything he does.

“Yeah, I talked to the kids every chance I get. My grandfather who passed away, our city field is named after him. He let hundreds and hundreds of kids play for free and gave them rides. That’s why I love the game so much. You’re able to see how it impacts people and how it changes their life. It’s more than a game and throwing the ball around. I’m thankful for it.