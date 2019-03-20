Rutgers iron man Isaiah Wharton enjoys Pro Day, blessed for opportunity
Isaiah Wharton waited for this day since he was a little kid.
The former Rutgers cornerback, who measured and weighed in at 6-foot-0, and 200-pounds, took part in the program’s annual Pro Day in front of all 32 NFL teams this past Friday. Wharton was joined by 13 other teammates that were Scarlet Knights in 2018 and seven others who played their final seasons within the last few years.
“It was a great experience. Someone like me, I’ve been playing football since I was four-years old. I come from football background. My family owns a youth football league. Your whole life, you wait for your Pro Day to showcase yourself,” Wharton told TKR. “I want to play at the highest level and I’m a great competitor. The atmosphere was great and electric like Rutgers always is. I fed off the energy and had a good time out here with my brothers.”
Wharton, who was a co-captain this past year and earned the 2018 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and the 2018 Paul Robeson Award by the team, has a passion for football that runs deep. Being that his family owns the youth football league where kids as young as four play in some capacity from May-December down in his hometown of Kissimmee, Fl., he also has an immense amount of respect for the game and that’s why he goes hard in everything he does.
“Yeah, I talked to the kids every chance I get. My grandfather who passed away, our city field is named after him. He let hundreds and hundreds of kids play for free and gave them rides. That’s why I love the game so much. You’re able to see how it impacts people and how it changes their life. It’s more than a game and throwing the ball around. I’m thankful for it.
At Pro Day, every NFL was represented. Unofficially, Wharton ran a 4.64 second 40-yard dash, had a 33-inch vertical leap, a 9-feet, 8-inch broad jump, a 6.38 second 3-cone drill time, a 4.31 20-yard shuttle run, and clocked in at 11.28 in the 60-yard shuttle.
Wharton had the best 60-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill and fourth-best 20-yard shuttle and dash time. He also pumped out 15 reps on the 225-pound bench press, which was on par with many defensive backs at the NFL Combine.
“It’s a blessing. We didn’t have the season we wanted to it. This senior class was so close and we had such high expectations. But, everything happens for a reason and you have to stay positive. There’s a lot of talent in this bubble today and that’s why all 32 teams were out here,” Wharton said. “They know we have talent and we know we’re talented players. We want to play at the highest level and I think we showcased that. We’re going to be ready for that next step.”
At the time of the interview, which was shortly after the workout, Wharton hadn’t talked to any teams. But TKR later learned he talked with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.
Another possible team with a staff member who knows quite a bit about Wharton is the New York Giants now that former Rutgers cornerbacks coach Henry Baker is now an assistant in East Rutherford. And Wharton mentioned he would cherish an opportunity to play him again and Big Blue.
“That would be great. Me and him are close. He was one of my favorite coaches. I’ve been blessed with a lot of them. He’s a good dude, real caring,” Wharton said. “He’s another one that I look at as sort of a father figure. It allows you trust him and when you trust your coach it allows you play your best football. I love coach Baker and I would love to play for him again.”
Wharton made every opportunity and every snap count while at Rutgers. He started all 48 games he played, which shows teams his durability, and racked up 205 total tackles including 134 solo with four interceptions, 36 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one blocked kick.
Next on the agenda is waiting for the upcoming NFL Draft and mini camp tryouts. Wharton mentioned he’s not sure if he is going to stick around in New Jersey or head back to Florida, but he does have some private workouts set up and will continue training.
“I’m going to continue to stay in shape, stay healthy, eat the right things, and be ready to perform,” Wharton said.
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.
Richie Schnyderite contributed to this report.
