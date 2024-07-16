Rutgers Baseball infielder Tony Santa Maria is the fourth Scarlet Knight to get drafted in the 2024 MLB Draft. The Tampa Bay Rays selected him with the 576th overall pick.

Coming out of high school, Santa Maria signed with Iona and earned a starting role with them as a freshman. After his first season, Santa Maria entered the Transfer Portal and signed with Rutgers.

In his first season at Rutgers, Santa Maria slashed .303/.402/.540 with 69 hits, 14 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 69 RBIs, 27 walks, and a .942 OPS. He went on to miss most of the 2023 season with an injury before returning this past year.

During the 2024 season, Santa Maria recovered and had his best season with the Scarlet Knights, slashing .324/.436/.586 with 68 hits, 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 55 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and a 1.022 OPS.