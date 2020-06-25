 TheKnightReport - Rutgers in Top 8 for 2021 Virginia ATH Jacob Coleman
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 18:11:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers in Top 8 for 2021 Virginia ATH Jacob Coleman

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

The Scarlet Knights have made the top group of programs for another coveted 2021 East Coast recruit in Matoaca (VA) athlete Jacob Coleman.The Rivals three-star trimmed his list of schools to eight ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}