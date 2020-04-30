Rutgers in Top 8 for 2021 in-state standout WR Jayson Raines
The Scarlet Knights have had good fortune at the wide receiver wishing well in the 2021 cycle and that continued when West Orange (NJ) star Jayson Raines released his top eight on Wednesday.Rutgers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news