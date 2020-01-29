Colucci joined the Scarlet Knights as a transfer during the 2018 offseason. He joined the program after spending two seasons at Lehigh and was the Scarlet Knights starting heavyweight from the minute he stepped foot on campus in fall of 2018.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Wrestling heavyweight Christian Colucci announced on social media that he will be getting “season ending surgery” next Thursday, which would put an end to his wrestling career.

Next Thursday I will be getting season ending surgery. I want to thank the Rutgers Wrestling community for their continued support.

During his first season at Rutgers, Colucci finished with a record of 15-13. He went 1-2 in the Big Ten Tournament along with a being named the 2018 Wilkes Open Co-Champ. This current season, Colucci was making strides as he was 9-2 on the year and was ranked as high as No. 28 in the TrackWrestling rankings at heavyweight.

The Scarlet Knights haven’t had Colucci in the lineup since early December when he earned a 13-4 major decision to help secure the 28-11 victory over Maryland.

Rutgers has used a mixture of Alex Esposito and Matthew Correnti in order to fill the heavyweight spot. Since then, the combo of the two wrestlers have put together a record of 3-3 (Correnti: 1-2 / Esposito: 2-1) in duel matches so far.

