Rutgers Hoops win streak snaps, losing to Penn State on Tuesday

Rutgers Basketball's win streak was snapped at four tonight, as they lost to Penn State inside of the Bryce Jordan Center by a final score of 66-49.

The Scarlet Knights offense struggled as a whole today as the team shot 33.9% from the field to go along with 26.3% from three and 50.0% from the free throw line. No matter what it was the team couldn't buy a bucket on the road as they never led once the entire game.

On top of that, they also somehow managed to get outrebounded by the Nittany Lions, 41-to-33. Three players (Omoruyi, McConnell & Harper) combined for 23 of the team's 33 rebounds as the rest of the team struggled on the glass.

Overall this is a very bad loss for Rutgers, as not only did they lose, but they got blown out by a Penn State team that has seen its struggles this year and is in year one of the Micah Shrewsberry era. This is also a loss that will not help Rutgers tournament resume come March.