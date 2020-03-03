The Trapezoid of Terror strikes its final victim of the season, as the Rutgers men's basketball team was able to take down No. 9 Maryland, by a final score of 78-67 earlier tonight inside the RAC. Leading the Scarlet Knights tonight was guard Jacob Young, who finished the game with 17 total points. While the Terrapins were led by senior guard Anthony Cowan who finished the game with 19 points, four rebounds and three assists. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD - OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCE THE SKINNY: With the NCAA tournament pretty much on the line, the Scarlet Knights came out guns blazing tonight shooting over 48.3% from the field and 46.7% from three. The best part was that just about everybody was shooting the ball pretty well today, as Rutgers had six players (Baker, Young, Mathis, Yeboah, Harper and Johnson) score 7+ points tonight. On top of their improved shooting the Scarlet Knights also managed to bring down 40+ rebounds against a pretty darn tall Terps squad. THE BAD - FREE THROWS THE SKINNY: This was a real tough one as Rutgers played one heck of a game both offensively and defensively, but the free throw shooting continues to be a pain for the Scarlet Knights. The team is currently shooting the second lowest free throw percentage in the Big Ten, making just 65% of their shots from the charity stripe. Tonight against Maryland, Rutgers went 11-of-20 (55%) from the line. Luckily tonight the lack of made free throws didn’t matter, but in the future, especially at NCAA tournament time, you need to make these free shots. PLAYER OF THE GAME - JACOB YOUNG THE SKINNY: Young absolutely exploded early on in this game, starting out 4-of-5 from the floor and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. He also finished the game with 17 points, three rebounds, and three assists, making him the TKR player of the game.

The domination at The RAC continues. 🚨



Montez Mathis punches this one to put @RutgersMBB up 20: pic.twitter.com/pfT2CVQsfy — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) March 4, 2020