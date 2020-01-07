It was a tough one for the Rutgers men’s basketball team, but they still managed to keep their winning streak alive beating the Penn State Nittany Lion 72-61 on Tuesday night. The Scarlet Knights were led by forward Ron Harper Jr. who contributed 22 points, along with five rebounds and two blocks. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Check out the full box score and more below!



THE GOOD - THE FIGHT IN THIS TEAM THE SKINNY: Despite being down for a large portion of the game and shooting 7% at one point in the first half, this Scarlet Knights team never gave up. Coach Pikiell mentions it after every game, these are the gritty games that he loves to play in. They might not be the prettiest of games, but at the end of the day - a win is a win. THE BAD - EARLY SHOOTING PERFORMANCE THE SKINNY: Nothing went right for the Scarlet Knights early on, as Rutgers struggled to put the ball in the hoop opening the game 1-of-14 from the field. The offense looked lost without starting point guard Geo Baker today and the team as a whole took some really questionable shots. Luckily for Rutgers, the Nittany Lions also struggled early, just enough to give the Scarlet Knights a chance to come back and put it away.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Rutgers guard Jacob Young drove to the hole, pro hops and finishes with the beautiful reverse layup. UP NEXT: Rutgers will head on the road once again as they will take on a 10 win Illinois team at Noon ET on Saturday. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.