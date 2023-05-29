Dylan Harper -- As the younger brother of a beloved and legendary figure in Rutgers basketball history in Ron Harper Jr., the 2024 New York Rens point guard has been on the Scarlet Knights radar for some time now. As a 6-foot-6, prolific scoring point guard with stratospheric upside, a commitment from Harper would likely lock the Scarlet Knights in with their high ranked recruiting class ever in 2024 and come close to securing a top three class nationally as well.

Harper has made multiple visits to campus and has formulated a positive relationship with the coaching staff. Of course, with Duke and the prospect of a big ticket NIL salary through that route, as well as Indiana, Kansas, and Auburn as potential destinations for Harper, the competition is heavy. While Rutgers certainly has family ties to Harper and other aspects working in their favor, there is a consistent unpredictability enveloping the topsy-turvy recruiting landscape of our current times.