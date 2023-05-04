Rutgers hoops targets, commits tearing up EYBL, OnTheRadar AAU tourneys
Two sessions of the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) have come and gone. The EYBL is the top AAU tournament. The first session was in Atlanta, GA. two weekends ago and the second session this past weekend took place in Phoenix, AZ.
A bunch of Rutgers men's basketball commits and targets have played -- and shined -- and here's a rundown of how they've done so far.
Steve Pikiell and the coaches attended both weeks to watch them play.
There are two more sessions from May 12-14 in Dallas, TX. and form May 26-29 in Memphis, TN. before Peach Jam in Augusta, SC. from July 3-9.
G Dylan Harper (NY Renaissance, top '24 target)
Harper and the NY Rens have a 2-6 record so far through eight games and went 0-4 this past weekend. The Rens were 2-2 the first weekend and are in 14th out of 18th teams in Division A.
Session 1: 16 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.5 APG, 53.3% FG, 58.6% 2P, 43.8% 3P, 47.4% FT, 27 MPG
Session 2: 18.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 44.7% FG, 55.6% 2P, 22.7% 3P, 61.5% FT, 31.3 MPG
Overall: 17.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.6 APG, 48.2% FG, 56.8% 2P, 31.6% 3P, 53.1% FT, 29.1 MPG
