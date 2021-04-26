SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

On Monday, the three-star point guard doubled down on keeping his recruiting process ajar by announcing that he is once again open to all schools. Lloyd also announced that he no longer has a top eight.

Back in February, Rivals150 guard Ramel Lloyd Jr. announced a top eight but also left the door open for new suitors.

That original eight included Rutgers, Baylor, Arkansas, Oregon, Illinois, Arizona, Nebraska and Washington. Lloyd still has good ties with those programs but is now allowing other schools to win him over.

The month of June will be important, as recruiting visits will resume for recruits. Lloyd has said in the past that he'd like to commit on June 28, which is his father's birthday. Ramel Lloyd Sr. played college ball at Syracuse before transferring to Long Beach State, and he has a good relationship with Rutgers coach Karl Hobbs.

"[Hobbs] recruited my dad back when he was in high school," the younger Lloyd told TKR in a December interview. "He just told me he'll be recruiting me hard and loves my game."

Lloyd also told TKR that Rutgers would be a nice place to land because of how close he'd be to family. He has a lot of relatives in New York.

Lloyd is ranked the No. 127 player overall and the No. 34 point guard in the 2022 class, according to Rivals.com.