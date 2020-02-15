PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Basketball earns a big time win today over No. 22 ranked Illinois inside the Rutgers Athletic Center, by a final score of 72-57. The Scarlet Knights were led by forward Ron Harper Jr, who finished with a game high 27 points, six rebounds and one assist. This was the fifth time this season Harper led Rutgers in scoring. Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD - RUTGERS OFFENSE THE SKINNY: Definitely didn't expect to be talking about the Rutgers offense as one of the bright spots today, but here we are. For the third game in a row the Scarlet Knights took 48+ shots and made over 45% of them. This is very good news for a team that shot under 34% in two of their last four games. THE BAD - REBOUNDING THE SKINNY: Going into the game I'm sure a lot of people expected Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn to hit double digit rebounds, but the Illini as a whole absolutely dominated the offensive glass snagging 16 offensive boards. Despite Rutgers being ranked top 20 in the country for rebounds per game and Illinois in the low 40's, both teams finished the game tied at 37 rebounds a piece. GAME BALL - RON HARPER JR. THE SKINNY: Recently Ron Harper Jr has been struggling to make anything from deep, shooting 3-of-18 from three point land over the past six games. However today we saw a different Harper today, as he went 5-of-5 from beyond the arc, marking it the first time this season he has made 4+ three's in a game. Along with his team high 27 points, Harper also chipped in six rebounds and one assist, thus earning him the title of TKR's player of the game.

UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome the Michigan Wolverines to the Trapezoid of Terror (RAC) next Wednesday (Feb. 19th), with tip off set for 7:00 p.m. (ET). Game will be televised on BTN.

More to come from TKR.